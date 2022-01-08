Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $22.62

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.62 and traded as high as $23.50. Old Point Financial shares last traded at $23.50, with a volume of 29,826 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.62. The firm has a market cap of $121.55 million, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.01.

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $13.48 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Old Point Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.41%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPOF. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Old Point Financial by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Old Point Financial by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Point Financial by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 5,473 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Point Financial by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 28,952 shares of the bank’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Point Financial by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 30.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Point Financial

Old Point Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It also involves in service bank, which offers financial services, from free checking and commercial services to home equity products. The company was founded on February 16, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, VA.

