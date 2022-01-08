Cartesian Growth (NASDAQ:GLBL) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.79

Cartesian Growth Co. (NASDAQ:GLBL)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.79 and traded as high as $9.93. Cartesian Growth shares last traded at $9.93, with a volume of 511 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLBL. Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new position in Cartesian Growth during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cartesian Growth during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Cartesian Growth during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Cartesian Growth during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cartesian Growth during the second quarter worth about $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.05% of the company’s stock.

Cartesian Growth Corporation, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

