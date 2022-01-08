Synovus Financial Corp Cuts Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Synovus Financial Corp cut its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 66.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52,335 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Partners Value Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Partners Value Investments LP now owns 129,548,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,604,383,855,000 after acquiring an additional 789,989 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,789,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,136,545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864,610 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,760,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,077,996,000 after acquiring an additional 506,508 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,622,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,178,650,000 after acquiring an additional 212,211 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,949,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $864,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BAM. boosted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.20.

Shares of BAM opened at $57.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.22. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $37.92 and a one year high of $62.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $94.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.30.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.45). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.41%.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

