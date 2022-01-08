iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Acquired by WNY Asset Management LLC

WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,661,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJS stock opened at $105.75 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $85.41 and a 1-year high of $111.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.18.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

