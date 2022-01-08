WNY Asset Management LLC Purchases 46 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

WNY Asset Management LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,361 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,012 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 12.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 137,920 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $31,858,000 after purchasing an additional 15,572 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 7.7% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 13,042 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.3% during the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 3,090 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 17.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the period. 66.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCD. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.83.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $267.06 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $202.73 and a 1 year high of $271.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $258.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.81. The company has a market cap of $199.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.60.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

