Benchmark (LON:BMK) Shares Up 1.8%

Benchmark Holdings plc (LON:BMK)’s share price shot up 1.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 58 ($0.78) and last traded at GBX 58 ($0.78). 120,827 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 76,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 57 ($0.77).

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 60.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 60.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.06, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of £408.20 million and a P/E ratio of -30.53.

About Benchmark (LON:BMK)

Benchmark Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technical services, products, and specialist knowledge that support the development of food and farming industries worldwide. The company operates through Genetics, Advanced Nutrition, and Health segments. The Genetics segment offers salmon breeding technologies and production facilities to the harnesses industry to provide a range of genetic merit ova.

