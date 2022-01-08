Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) Shares Up 2.4%

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) shares shot up 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.38 and last traded at $4.35. 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Saipem in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.56.

Saipem SpA provides integrated basic and detailed onshore engineering, procurement, project management, and construction services mainly to the oil and gas, complex civil and marine infrastructure, and environmental market sectors. It operates through the following business segments: Offshore Engineering and Construction; Onshore Engineering and Construction; Offshore Drilling; and Onshore Drilling.

