National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Shares Acquired by WNY Asset Management LLC

WNY Asset Management LLC increased its stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 43.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Grid during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in National Grid in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in National Grid by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in National Grid in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in National Grid by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on NGG shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Friday, November 26th. Argus downgraded National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Shares of NGG opened at $71.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. National Grid plc has a 1 year low of $55.89 and a 1 year high of $73.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.1573 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

