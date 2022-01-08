Evotec (ETR:EVT) Trading 3.5% Higher

Shares of Evotec SE (ETR:EVT) traded up 3.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €40.40 ($45.91) and last traded at €40.02 ($45.48). 496,068 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 1,360,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €38.66 ($43.93).

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($62.50) target price on Evotec in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €53.00 ($60.23) price objective on Evotec in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €39.00 ($44.32) price target on shares of Evotec in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($53.41) price target on shares of Evotec in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €50.00 ($56.82) price objective on shares of Evotec in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is €41.28 and its 200-day moving average price is €40.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.43, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.51.

Evotec SE provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company's EVT Execute segment offers drug discovery services, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, sample management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics and in silico drug discovery, proteomics and metabolomics, bio-reagents, in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacology, biomarkers, and antibody discovery; INDiGO, a program for accelerating drug development; integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and control services; integrated drug discovery services; and integrated pre-clinical development services.

