Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Acquired by Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd

Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,547 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Expedia Group makes up 2.1% of Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $3,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Expedia Group by 4,100.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 168 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the second quarter worth about $41,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Expedia Group by 102.8% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 442 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 7,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.15, for a total value of $1,471,951.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.45, for a total transaction of $2,751,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 166,781 shares of company stock worth $30,004,813. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Expedia Group stock opened at $179.91 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.30 and a 52 week high of $191.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.26 billion, a PE ratio of -26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.63.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $2.31. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $168.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Expedia Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.97.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

