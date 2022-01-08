Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Regency Capital Management Inc. DE

Regency Capital Management Inc. DE boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 4.0% of Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $72,000. 34.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,740.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,908.07 and its 200-day moving average is $2,784.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,711.71 and a 52 week high of $3,019.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $16.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GOOGL. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,071.00 to $3,090.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,237.31.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Story: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.