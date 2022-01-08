Grupo Carso (OTCMKTS:GPOVY) Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Grupo Carso, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPOVY) fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.21 and last traded at $6.21. 50 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.25.

The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.92.

Get Grupo Carso alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.0397 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 1.32%. Grupo Carso’s dividend payout ratio is 22.86%.

Grupo Carso, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the commercial, industrial, infrastructure and construction, and energy sectors. It operates through Commercial and Consumption, Industrial and Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Construction, and Energy divisions. The company's Commercial and Consumption division operates department stores and boutiques, shops and restaurants, electronic, entertainment, and technology stores under the Sears, Sanborns, iShop, Mixup, Claro Shop, and Saks Fifth Avenue brands.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Carso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Carso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.