Heartland Advisors Inc. Has $6.65 Million Position in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW)

Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 878,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,000 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in EZCORP were worth $6,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in EZCORP by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,718,677 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,575,000 after acquiring an additional 199,277 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in EZCORP by 5.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,650,204 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,951,000 after acquiring an additional 84,290 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in EZCORP by 5.8% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,177,769 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,102,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in EZCORP by 5.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 861,026 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,191,000 after acquiring an additional 46,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in EZCORP by 8.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 628,161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 48,263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on EZCORP in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of EZPW stock opened at $7.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.47 and its 200-day moving average is $6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.92 million, a PE ratio of 45.82, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.33. EZCORP, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.47 and a 52 week high of $8.80.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $192.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.50 million. EZCORP had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 1.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that EZCORP, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EZCORP Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The firm’s geographical segments include U.S. Pawn; Latin America Pawn; and Other International. The U.S. Pawn segment includes EZPAWN, Value Pawn & Jewelry and other branded pawn operations in the United States. The Latin America Pawn segment includes Empeño Fácil, Cash Apoyo Efectivo (“CAE“) and other branded pawn operations in Mexico, as well as GuatePrenda and MaxiEfectivo pawn operations in Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras.

