Commerce Bank Boosts Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,352 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,692 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $16,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth $27,000. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 97.3% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 135.1% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $619.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $595.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $525.39. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $419.14 and a 52 week high of $677.76. The stock has a market cap of $255.63 billion, a PE ratio of 41.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.97.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.31%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.58 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 109.33%.

Broadcom announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVGO. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $589.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $560.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $720.00 price objective (up previously from $590.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The biggest takeaway from the earnings call was the company’s $10B buyback expected to be completed by FY22, which demonstrates its confidence in its ability to generate superior free cash flows into next year, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Srivastava adds that Broadcom’s fundamentals are strengthening as “moribund” enterprise spending is coming back “strong”. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $572.00 to $723.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Stating that despite Broadcom reporting “generally in-line numbers” for the quarter, there is “a lot to like in the print.” The positives include the company continuing to “expand its leading operating margin to impressive levels” and its “solid raise” to next quarter’s revenue outlook, said Moore, who adds that management committed to a dividend raise of approximately 14% and announced a new, $10B share repurchase plan in the absence of large M&A. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $656.89.

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total transaction of $1,296,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 81 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $612.61 per share, for a total transaction of $49,621.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

