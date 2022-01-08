Commerce Bank Lowers Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Commerce Bank cut its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 64,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,240 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $18,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 31,221.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,119,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,151 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,841,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,140,037,000 after acquiring an additional 958,832 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,449,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,506,000 after acquiring an additional 578,848 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,068,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 65.1% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 993,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,959,000 after acquiring an additional 391,897 shares in the last quarter.

VUG stock opened at $304.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $317.96 and a 200-day moving average of $304.76. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $239.41 and a 12-month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

