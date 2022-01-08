Commerce Bank Trims Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Commerce Bank lowered its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,708 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned about 0.05% of Public Storage worth $28,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Public Storage by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP grew its holdings in Public Storage by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 3,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 3.4% during the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 72.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total value of $8,479,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total transaction of $3,276,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on PSA. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $321.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $353.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $322.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $346.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $337.54.

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $355.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.52, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.22. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $217.87 and a 12 month high of $377.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $344.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $324.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $716.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.76 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 52.00%. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 95.58%.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

