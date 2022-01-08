Regency Capital Management Inc. DE Boosts Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Regency Capital Management Inc. DE increased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 11.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,691 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 2.5% of Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank raised its stake in Home Depot by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,850 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Home Depot by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 227,046 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $72,403,000 after acquiring an additional 22,633 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 26,577 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,475,000 after acquiring an additional 4,785 shares during the period. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $404,000. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HD opened at $393.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $411.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $396.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $354.65.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

A number of research firms have commented on HD. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $369.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.63.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

