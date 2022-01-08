Regency Capital Management Inc. DE Makes New Investment in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 33,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,013,000. Kempner Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Black Stone Minerals by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 472,021 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 77,362 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,137 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. 17.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BSM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Black Stone Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $10.50 to $12.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.45.

NYSE:BSM opened at $11.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.37 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.04. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a twelve month low of $7.66 and a twelve month high of $12.75.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $59.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.22 million. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 30.37%. Black Stone Minerals’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 370.37%.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

