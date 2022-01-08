Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,900 shares, an increase of 26.5% from the November 30th total of 43,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 549.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS DWMNF remained flat at $$40.73 during midday trading on Friday. 52 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247. Dowa has a 1-year low of $38.50 and a 1-year high of $45.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.66.
About Dowa
