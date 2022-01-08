Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS-A) Lowered to “Neutral” at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS-A) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has 18.82 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank raised Royal Dutch Shell from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. HSBC decreased their target price on Royal Dutch Shell to $51.70 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.10.

RDS-A stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.27. 4,616,054 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.15 and a 200-day moving average of $42.75.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

