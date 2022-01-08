Ieq Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 12,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 25.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,921,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $310,425,000 after buying an additional 389,279 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 337.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 492,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,511,000 after purchasing an additional 379,794 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 146.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 561,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,623,000 after purchasing an additional 333,765 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $807,650,000 after acquiring an additional 325,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,243,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $200,826,000 after buying an additional 251,126 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Charles M. Baum sold 47,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $6,287,572.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles M. Baum sold 4,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.75, for a total transaction of $607,843.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,028 shares of company stock worth $7,691,380 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MRTX shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $132.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.76. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $127.12 and a one year high of $225.46.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.87) by $1.32. The business had revenue of $71.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 million. Mirati Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 528.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.96) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

