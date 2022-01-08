Ieq Capital LLC Grows Stake in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) by 34.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 123,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,558 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $3,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QS. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in QuantumScape by 6.9% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 195,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after acquiring an additional 12,623 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 134.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 313,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,173,000 after acquiring an additional 179,526 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 233,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,728,000 after purchasing an additional 102,300 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the 3rd quarter valued at $391,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 7,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

In related news, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $1,775,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Mohit Singh sold 376,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total transaction of $10,992,602.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,106,364 shares of company stock worth $29,387,181. 16.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:QS opened at $21.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.16 and a 200-day moving average of $25.24. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 10.22. QuantumScape Co. has a twelve month low of $19.12 and a twelve month high of $71.97. The company has a current ratio of 42.78, a quick ratio of 42.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.57) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

