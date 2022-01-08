MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Holdings Raised by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 40.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MELI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 24.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the second quarter valued at about $211,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 38.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in MercadoLibre by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,958,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,085.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,018.73 and a fifty-two week high of $2,020.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,326.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,555.29. The stock has a market cap of $53.68 billion, a PE ratio of 682.62 and a beta of 1.49.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.65. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,968.27.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

