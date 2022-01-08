FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Buys 2,460 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 217.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Zoetis during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new position in Zoetis during the third quarter worth about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 216.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 45.1% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.10.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.70, for a total transaction of $317,835.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total transaction of $3,234,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 41,837 shares of company stock valued at $9,155,881 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $211.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market cap of $99.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.63. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.41 and a fifty-two week high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

