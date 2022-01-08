Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Decreases Stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lowered its holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,290 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.13% of Medpace worth $8,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 3.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 927,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,823,000 after purchasing an additional 28,274 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 848,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,905,000 after purchasing an additional 19,371 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 7.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 642,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,472,000 after purchasing an additional 43,643 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 0.4% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 528,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 5.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 521,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,063,000 after purchasing an additional 24,763 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Medpace news, Director Tom C. King sold 176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.63, for a total transaction of $39,886.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ashley M. Keating sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 330,503 shares of company stock valued at $71,700,557. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MEDP opened at $188.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.85 and a beta of 1.31. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.74 and a 52 week high of $231.00.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $295.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.55 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

