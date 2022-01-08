Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 30,985 Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) by 9.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 309,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,985 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group were worth $8,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSIG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group in the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 202.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BSIG opened at $24.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.34 and its 200-day moving average is $26.71. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.86 and a 52-week high of $31.17. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.63.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 175.91% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $117.90 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.34%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BSIG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BrightSphere Investment Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.71.

BrightSphere Investment Group Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

