Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Boosts Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 47.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 970,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 314,079 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned about 0.25% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $35,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

NYSE:IPG opened at $37.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.06 and a 200 day moving average of $35.93. The company has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.89 and a 1-year high of $39.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 34.44% and a net margin of 7.17%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 61.02%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IPG shares. JP Morgan Cazenove lifted their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.63.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 150,000 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $5,431,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

See Also: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.