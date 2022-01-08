Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Reduces Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lessened its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,185 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MEMBERS Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 3,606 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 172.6% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,557 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 10,714 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total value of $1,450,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total value of $272,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NSC opened at $296.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $72.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $283.84 and a 200-day moving average of $268.47. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $230.15 and a 52 week high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 26.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 37.46%.

NSC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.28.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

