The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Purchased by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,358,000 after buying an additional 121,281 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 112.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 124,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 13,962 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KHC stock opened at $37.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $31.60 and a one year high of $44.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.07.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.56%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KHC shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.70.

In related news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,093,823,623.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $675,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

