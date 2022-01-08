IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $82.99 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) will post $82.99 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for IMAX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $76.39 million and the highest is $86.62 million. IMAX posted sales of $55.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 48.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IMAX will report full-year sales of $229.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $222.70 million to $232.94 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $334.41 million, with estimates ranging from $317.42 million to $366.67 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow IMAX.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.14. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 13.96% and a negative net margin of 26.53%. The business had revenue of $56.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.84) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

IMAX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on IMAX from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. B. Riley lifted their target price on IMAX from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet raised IMAX from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on IMAX in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.60.

In other news, insider Mark Welton sold 10,016 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $161,958.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of IMAX by 31.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in IMAX in the third quarter valued at about $179,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in IMAX in the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in IMAX in the second quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Beck Capital Management LLC grew its stake in IMAX by 16.7% in the second quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 14,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IMAX traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.00. 438,855 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,053. IMAX has a twelve month low of $13.60 and a twelve month high of $25.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.13.

IMAX

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

