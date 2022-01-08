Brokerages Expect Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.51 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) will report $3.51 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Leidos’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.43 billion and the highest is $3.55 billion. Leidos posted sales of $3.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leidos will report full year sales of $13.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.67 billion to $13.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $14.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.23 billion to $14.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Leidos.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.20. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS.

LDOS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Leidos from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of Leidos in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.67.

In other Leidos news, insider James Robert Moos sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total transaction of $740,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in Leidos by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Leidos in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Leidos in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Leidos by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 704 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Leidos by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Leidos stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.51. The company had a trading volume of 868,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.10 and a 200 day moving average of $96.59. Leidos has a 52-week low of $82.75 and a 52-week high of $113.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is 26.67%.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

