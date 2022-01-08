Waltonchain (WTC) Market Capitalization Achieves $61.55 Million

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. One Waltonchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.78 or 0.00001886 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Waltonchain has traded 19.4% lower against the dollar. Waltonchain has a market capitalization of $61.55 million and $3.61 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000351 BTC.

DoragonLand (DOR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000060 BTC.

DogyRace (DOR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Altera (AEN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Waltonchain Profile

Waltonchain is a coin. It was first traded on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 84,226,072 coins and its circulating supply is 78,505,040 coins. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Waltonchain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

