ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) Market Capitalization Reaches $44.97 Million

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded down 9.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 8th. One ZIMBOCASH coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0283 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ZIMBOCASH has traded 27.6% lower against the US dollar. ZIMBOCASH has a total market cap of $44.97 million and approximately $20,280.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZIMBOCASH alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002405 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00059235 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.53 or 0.00075837 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,144.57 or 0.07564074 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00074195 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,594.54 or 1.00053286 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00007064 BTC.

ZIMBOCASH Profile

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,590,616,010 coins. ZIMBOCASH’s official website is www.zimbo.cash . ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZIMBOCASH Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZIMBOCASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZIMBOCASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ZASHUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ZIMBOCASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZIMBOCASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.