CoinPoker (CHP) Market Cap Reaches $11.07 Million

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. Over the last week, CoinPoker has traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CoinPoker coin can now be purchased for about $0.0403 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular exchanges. CoinPoker has a total market capitalization of $11.07 million and approximately $13,140.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004949 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001127 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00060170 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005780 BTC.

CoinPoker is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 coins and its circulating supply is 274,720,612 coins. The official message board for CoinPoker is medium.com/@CoinPoker . CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CoinPoker is coinpoker.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Poker is a poker room built on blockchain technology that will offer competitive rakes with value added bonuses and promotions to drive traffic and a potential appreciation of their CHPs associated with the development of a robust poker economy. By using the blockchain technology the Coin Poker team aims to mitigate the key obstacles inhabiting the growth of online poker, such as payment processing issues, managing game integrity and creating purely random number generation. Coin Poker token (CHP) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the poker room. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinPoker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinPoker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

