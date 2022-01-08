Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Has $10.49 Million Holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. cut its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 310,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,627 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $10,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBCF. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 24.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 245,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,372,000 after purchasing an additional 48,163 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 12.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 115,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 12,364 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 18.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 24.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 9,039 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

NASDAQ SBCF opened at $38.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.78. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12 month low of $29.28 and a 12 month high of $40.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $90.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.84 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 10.83%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.88%.

SBCF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley lowered Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, Chairman Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $298,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Profile

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

Featured Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF).

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.