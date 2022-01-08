Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Makes New Investment in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 300,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,500,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.53% of Harmony Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 237.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 139.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 242.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 391.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors own 48.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HRMY. Zacks Investment Research raised Harmony Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.60.

Shares of Harmony Biosciences stock opened at $37.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 189.81 and a beta of 0.18. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.09 and a twelve month high of $45.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.46). Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 71.05%. The company had revenue of $80.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Harmony Biosciences news, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $58,539.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 10,000 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total transaction of $416,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,785 shares of company stock worth $4,867,901 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

