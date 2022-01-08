Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 54,533 Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lowered its position in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 533,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 54,533 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned 1.34% of ConnectOne Bancorp worth $16,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 5.0% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 10.7% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 99,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 9,615 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,654,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 215.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 26,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 11.9% in the second quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 326,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,541,000 after purchasing an additional 34,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNOB opened at $35.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.51 and a 200 day moving average of $30.02. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $35.64.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $72.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.95 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 39.20%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

In other news, CEO Frank Sorrentino III sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $1,023,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Jr. Parisi sold 25,200 shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total value of $876,204.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,421,054 over the last ninety days. 7.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of ConnectOne Bank. It offers personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis, revolving lines of credit, commercial mortgage loans, and residential mortgages. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

