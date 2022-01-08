Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Sold by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lowered its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 95,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,876 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $17,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter valued at approximately $351,223,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,123,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 30.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 162.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,441,000 after buying an additional 265,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 10.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $216.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $212.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.83. The company has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.02, a P/E/G ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.00 and a 1 year high of $231.63.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.97). The business had revenue of $452.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.91 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 24.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $1.0875 dividend. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.92%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MAA. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $198.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.46.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $1,026,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 1,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total value of $326,738.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,128 shares of company stock worth $1,723,760. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

