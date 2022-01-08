Atticus Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Progyny by 64.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Progyny by 24.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 74,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,388,000 after buying an additional 14,377 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Progyny by 132.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Progyny by 322.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 124,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,358,000 after buying an additional 95,177 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Progyny by 190.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,791,000 after buying an additional 75,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Progyny alerts:

PGNY stock opened at $43.78 on Friday. Progyny, Inc. has a one year low of $38.61 and a one year high of $68.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 48.64 and a beta of 1.72.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Progyny had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The firm had revenue of $122.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Progyny news, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.37, for a total transaction of $486,222.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cheryl Scott sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total transaction of $132,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 334,421 shares of company stock worth $19,384,872 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PGNY. Citigroup lowered shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

Progyny Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.