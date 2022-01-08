Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP) Shares Up 4.5%

Indaptus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:INDP) shares shot up 4.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.81 and last traded at $5.81. 357,936 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 981,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.56.

Separately, Maxim Group raised shares of Indaptus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Get Indaptus Therapeutics alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.18.

Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by $0.83.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Meckler purchased 11,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.82 per share, for a total transaction of $65,108.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDP. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Indaptus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Indaptus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $100,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Indaptus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Indaptus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.62% of the company’s stock.

Indaptus Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:INDP)

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on research and development and clinical trials. The company develops formulations of drugs using its proprietary gastric retention technology, the Accordion Pill. The Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to improve the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing efficient gastric retention.

Recommended Story: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Indaptus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indaptus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.