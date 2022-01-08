Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VCLN) Shares Down 1.7%

Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VCLN) shares dropped 1.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.80 and last traded at $22.80. Approximately 343 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.19.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.68.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VCLN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 48,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 32.53% of Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

