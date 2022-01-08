Imperium Group Global (OTCMKTS:IPGGF) Stock Price Down 8.7%

Shares of Imperium Group Global Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGGF) dropped 8.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as 1.95 and last traded at 2.00. Approximately 80,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 59,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at 2.19.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is 2.31.

About Imperium Group Global (OTCMKTS:IPGGF)

Imperium Group Global Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells home furnishing products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Stainless Steel Furnishings, Property Investment, Money Lending, and Other Game. The company produces stainless steel home furnishing products for kitchens and bathrooms.

