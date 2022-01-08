Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,200 shares, a decrease of 26.6% from the November 30th total of 91,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NHS. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,306 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NHS stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $12.16. The stock had a trading volume of 33,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,115. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a 12 month low of $11.72 and a 12 month high of $13.57.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.0905 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.93%.

About Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund operates as closed-end management investment company. Its investment strategy is to seek high total return. The firm will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in high yield debt securities of U.S. and foreign issuers, which include securities that are rated below investment grade by a rating agency or are unrated debt securities determined to be of comparable quality by the fund’s investment manager.

