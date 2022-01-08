Short Interest in China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) Declines By 26.3%

China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 703,200 shares, a decline of 26.3% from the November 30th total of 954,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 666,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in China Life Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in China Life Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in China Life Insurance by 328.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 8,449 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in China Life Insurance by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in China Life Insurance by 130.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 6,080 shares during the period. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LFC traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.69. The stock had a trading volume of 675,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,079. China Life Insurance has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $11.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.65. The firm has a market cap of $49.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.02.

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.32). China Life Insurance had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $34.40 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that China Life Insurance will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Life Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About China Life Insurance

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity products, accident, and health insurance products.

