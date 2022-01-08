Atticus Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 620 Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 620 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Matson in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Matson in the second quarter worth $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Matson by 75.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Matson in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Matson in the second quarter worth $51,000. 85.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Rusty K. Rolfe sold 5,232 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total value of $421,228.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total transaction of $415,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,982 shares of company stock valued at $3,671,010. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MATX opened at $87.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.20. Matson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.49 and a 52-week high of $94.54. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.97.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $6.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.53. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Matson had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 54.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 17.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.46%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Matson from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

About Matson

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

