Atticus Wealth Management LLC Invests $98,000 in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DLO. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in DLocal in the second quarter worth $1,205,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in DLocal in the second quarter worth $53,015,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in DLocal in the second quarter worth $106,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in DLocal during the second quarter valued at $1,164,000. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DLocal during the second quarter valued at $213,000. 67.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DLO opened at $31.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.25 and a 200 day moving average of $48.75. DLocal Limited has a one year low of $27.19 and a one year high of $73.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $68.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.13 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 122.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that DLocal Limited will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised DLocal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.11.

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

