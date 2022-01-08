Atticus Wealth Management LLC Sells 22,250 Shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) by 91.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,250 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 46,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after buying an additional 4,844 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 181.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 305,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,340,000 after purchasing an additional 196,808 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 217,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,231,000 after purchasing an additional 23,488 shares during the period. Finally, MACRO Consulting Group boosted its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 90,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA QLTA opened at $55.08 on Friday. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $54.67 and a 12-month high of $57.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.67.

