Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Raises Stock Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $23,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 271.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 48.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the third quarter worth about $53,000. First Quadrant L P CA raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 269.9% during the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 25.8% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.71, for a total value of $5,541,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 21,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.90, for a total transaction of $4,028,881.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 196,932 shares of company stock valued at $44,170,626. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $216.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $297.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.70.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $145.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.86. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.88 and a 12-month high of $282.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.20 and a beta of 1.21.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The business had revenue of $351.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

