Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 6,100 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. trimmed its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 12.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $27,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1,050.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 175.8% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 29.7% in the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $550.30 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $455.23 and a 12-month high of $706.95. The stock has a market cap of $46.66 billion, a PE ratio of 63.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $623.93 and a 200-day moving average of $646.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.15. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 106.60% and a net margin of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $810.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total value of $2,908,635.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total value of $3,976,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IDXX. Morgan Stanley began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $658.50.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

