Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Stock Position Lifted by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 726,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,793 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned 0.51% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $24,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 302.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $59,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IONS has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.28.

IONS opened at $30.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.62, a current ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.11 and a 200-day moving average of $34.69. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.04 and a fifty-two week high of $64.37.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.01 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 89.71% and a negative return on equity of 89.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

